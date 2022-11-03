Taylor Swift fans are convinced ‘Speak Now’ will be her next re-recorded album

Taylor Swift appears to be teasing that her next re-recorded album release will be 2010’s ‘Speak Now’.

The original version of the singer-songwriter’s third studio record followed on from her self-titled debut (2006) and ‘Fearless’ (2008). In April 2021, Swift dropped “Taylor’s Version” of the latter LP, ahead of the re-recorded ‘Red’ arriving last November.

Additionally, the star has shared updated versions of ‘1989’ tracks ‘This Love’ and ‘Wildest Dreams’ as she continues with her plan to reclaim her first six albums following the controversial sales of her masters in recent years.

Swift has still found the time to release her 10th studio effort ‘Midnights’. Since it landed last month, the singer has announced a run of US headline concerts dubbed ‘The Eras Tour’.

As Billboard notes, the promotional material surrounding the 2023 shows seem to contain hints that ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is incoming.

Some fans have clocked that Swift is striking a similar pose on the poster for ‘The Eras Tour’ as the one on the cover for ‘Mine’, the lead single from ‘Speak Now’. What’s more, the pop artist said she was “enchanted to announce my next tour” – a not-so-subtle reference to the song ‘Enchanted’ from that album.

Taylor Swift’s poster for the ‘Eras Tour’ seemingly teases “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”. pic.twitter.com/604sPW0aga — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 2, 2022

She is releasing speak now tv next i just know pic.twitter.com/S4oLcibtmM — Liam 🌙 (@Notfancy_) November 1, 2022

The recent video for ‘Midnights’ single ‘Bejeweled’, meanwhile, is said to feature numerous ‘Speak Now’-related Easter eggs. During an interview with Fallon, Swift admitted that the visuals include “a psychotic amount” of hidden clues that she kept track of in a PDF file. One notable scene sees the singer press a purple button in a lift for the third floor.

In a YouTube video promoting the #TSAntiHeroChallenge, Swift appears to be donning the purple dress she wore on the ‘Speak Now’ live tour.

Swift has described her 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)”. The stint is scheduled to kick off in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. Tickets go on general sale at 10am PST on Friday, November 18 – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME wrote: “The country roots she revisited on [Swift’s] re-recorded albums is nowhere to be found, and folk influences of her lockdown projects are largely absent.

“Instead she spins these new stories through sleek synth-pop, in common with ‘1989’ or ‘Lover’, but the razor-sharp production of these albums is more subtle this time around.”