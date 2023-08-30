Taylor Swift fans ask Sandra Oh to take a photo of them during ‘Eras’ tour, without realising who she was

Two concertgoers were left red-faced after realising the person they asked to take a photo of them at Taylor Swift’s live show was actress Sandra Oh.

The moment took place at one of Taylor Swift’s recent US shows during her extensive ‘Eras’ tour, when two fans asked another audience member to snap a picture of them together to mark the occasion.

It was only after the gig that it dawned on them that the person who they asked was none other than famous actress and Grey’s Anatomy star, Sandra Oh.

Sharing a brief clip of the moment on her TikTok page, concertgoer Neen (@secondhandshroom) wrote: “I will never ever get over this… Asking a super nice lady to take our picture at the bottom of our section before the Eras Tour.”

In the footage, a live video is shown of someone taking a photo of Neen and her friend at the show. The video then cuts to images of Oh in her medical scrubs while on the set of the hit medical drama, with the text overlay reading “She looks so much like Cristina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy!”

The video has since gone viral and accumulated over seven million views on the platform. The girls were also given confirmation that it was in fact the Killing Eve who was given photographer duties after the actor posted an image of herself at the concert.

“YOU MET SANDRA OH?? AND YOU LITERALLY DIDNT EVEN KNOW OH MY GOD,” one user commented, to which Neen explained that they speculated it may be Oh, but were too nervous to ask.

“I would have literally passed away,” another commented, while a third added “OH MY GOD… YOU GOT TICKETS AND MET SANDRA! HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE GODS FAVORITE!!??”

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier today (August 30) it was reported that the singer has made history by becoming the first female artist to hit 100million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She sits behind The Weeknd, who has the most monthly listeners on the streaming service with more than 110million.