Taylor Swift fans around the world have been celebrating to mark the fact the musician is free to re-record her original music once more.

Last year, Swift issued a lengthy statement claiming that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta blocked her from using and performing her own songs – since the pair were involved in the controversial sale and purchase of her back catalogue.

Borchetta is the founder Swift’s former label Big Machine, who sold her back catalog to Scooter Braun’s company as part of a $300 million deal which included the ownership of her first six records – from her 2006 self-titled debut album through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

Swift accused Braun of “incessant manipulative bullying” and claimed she was “sad and grossed out” when it emerged that Braun controlled her master records, before he claimed that he had “no malicious intent” and “did everything aboard”. In a bid to reclaim control of her music, Swift stated that she planned to re-record her songs from the first six records.

Speaking on Good Morning America last summer, Swift confirmed that she was re-recording her old records and explained that she could do so this November.

‘Yeah that’s true,” Taylor replied when she was asked if she was re-recording all her original albums. “And it is something that I am very excited about doing,” she continued, “because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again so…I’m very excited about it.’

Now, to mark the fact it’s November 1, Swift’s fans around the world have been marking the moment on social media with the hashtag #TaylorIsFree trending on Twitter.

You can see some of the posts below:

Taylor can finally put “owned by Taylor Swift” on all her albums. TAYLOR IS FREE. pic.twitter.com/kaonoMifcJ — Ila🎄folklore (@flavlesswift) November 1, 2020

HAPY TAYLOR IS FREE DAY pic.twitter.com/ewvNfYF9or — Lewis (@LewisSwiftie) November 1, 2020

Just imagine when Taylor will re-record this album

THE IMPACT that it will have #TaylorSwift #TaylorIsFree pic.twitter.com/oBJn1JgyMM — End Game (@Maja63948876) November 1, 2020

i cant believe TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/L3KlzQtv2Q — she/her // christmas era ❄️ (@timewondrous) November 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Swift gave permission for her music to be used in a political advert for the first time.

Californian Congressman Eric Swalwell has soundtracked a new commercial with one of Swift’s songs, urging people to vote for the Democratic Party.

‘Only The Young’ plays over footage of protests, police brutality, wildfires and Donald Trump swearing in new Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The ad also shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden comforting a young boy and old footage of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Up there’s the finish line,” Swalwell wrote underneath the video on YouTube. “Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, Taylor Swift, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!”

In a four-star review of Swift’s latest album, ‘Folklore’, NME said: “Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”