Taylor Swift fans hit out at Netflix for sexist ‘Ginny & Georgia’ joke

Taylor Swift fans have hit out at Netflix after new series Ginny & Georgia featured a sexist joke about the singer.

In the final episode of the show’s first series, lead characters Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) are seen arguing about relationships.

At one point, Georgia asks if Ginny has broken up her with her boyfriend, to which she replies: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Swift’s fans have since criticised the show’s writers for joking at the expense of Swift, whose relationships have faced intense scrutiny since she rose to global fame.

“Isnt it ironic how ginny and georgia is a show that supposedly promotes feminism yet still makes outdated slutshaming jokes?? RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another said: “I was gonna watch Ginny and Georgia but not anymore. Even after the reputation tour doc, and the Miss Americana doc this bull is still happening. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT.”

A third commented: “I was really enjoying Ginny & Georgia until they had to add the really inappropriate Taylor Swift jab from a character that is supposed to be a feminist.”

Swift has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since 2017 and previously said of their relationship: “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”

Meanwhile, Swift recently confirmed the cancellation of all her forthcoming tour dates due to coronavirus.

The tour was set to include dates for her own Lover Fest in the US as well as a run in Europe.

Since the release of ‘Lover’, Swift has dropped two surprise albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, each with only 24 hours notice.