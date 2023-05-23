Filipino Taylor Swift fans pack out mall to see ‘Eras Tour’ drag show

Fans of Taylor Swift in the Philippines recently packed out a mall in Quezon City to watch a drag show recreation of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour, led by drag queen Taylor Sheesh.

Taylor Sheesh – real name Mac – a renown Taylor Swift impersonator and drag queen – and Swifties Philippines took over the Ayala Malls Trinoma this past weekend (May 21) to put on the show, which saw Sheesh lip-sync to tracks that Swift performs for her ‘Eras’ concerts – complete with costume changes, confetti and more.

The show – the second they’ve put on following its first in Manila in late March – was organised in an effort to convince Taylor Swift to bring her acclaimed ‘Eras’ tour to the Philippines. So far, Swift has only announced shows in the United States.

YES. I DID THE ERAS TOUR. I PERFORMED FOR ALMOST 1 HOUR AND 24 MINS. YEP, I'M THAT SWIFTIE. 💜🫶🏼✨🤙🏼 https://t.co/rUALN2kY5P — Mac (Taylor's Version) (@heymacyou) May 22, 2023

Following the show, Sheesh took to Instagram to share clips and images of the performance, thanking Filipino Swifties in the process and hinting at more mall shows: “Thank you so much for your energy last night. See you all [at] the next mall tour.”

Sheesh, Swifties Philippines and those in attendance also employed the #WeWantErasTourPhilippines hashtag across all social media platforms including TikTok, which has over 19.7million views attached to the hashtag.

Swift kicked off her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour in March with a mammoth 44-song setlist and specific stages to honour each of her 10 albums. Check out NME‘s breakdown of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour kick-off here.

Earlier this year, a YouTuber went viral after recreating Rosalía‘s live show in Peru after the country was left off her ‘Motomami’ tour. Ioanis Patsias put on his own tribute show dedicated to the Spanish singer on March 3 which sold out with over 3,500 people in attendance at an amphitheatre in Lima’s Parque de la Exposición.

Patsias, known as iOA on YouTube, meticulously recreated Rosalía’s live show with eight dancers including costume changes, the dance numbers, the lighting, stage design and even the show’s scooters, according to The Guardian.