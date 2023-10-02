Taylor Swift fans react to ‘Cornelia St’ sign shown at Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game

Taylor Swift fans have reacted to a broadcast of a ‘Cornelia St.’ sign during an NFL game, questioning the significance of it in regards to the pop star’s song of the same name.

‘Cornelia Street’ appears on Swift’s 2019 album ‘Lover‘ and is about the time that she rented a place in New York City’s Cornelia Street. The song lyrics detail a love spent and/or spawned there: “And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends/ I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.”

Now, eagle-eyed fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game yesterday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (October 1) have spotted a camera focused on the street sign in question. Many have suggested it was a nod to Swift’s rumoured new relationship with Chiefs player Travis Kelce, which is why the star was in attendance.

“What’s up with the cut to Cornelia st,” asked one fan, while another said: “BRO WHY DID THEY JUST SHOW CORNELIA ST????!? READ THE ROOM.” See more reactions below.

What’s up with the cut to Cornelia st 💀 https://t.co/duAg5b7u8I — 🍓Deandra 🍓 (@laksadelrey) October 2, 2023

BRO WHY DID THEY JUST SHOW CORNELIA ST????!? READ THE ROOM — Scottie (Taylor's Version) (@ScottieMaeR) October 2, 2023

NOT CORNELIA ST I FEEL SICK — katia (@tomhllqnd) October 2, 2023

THEY DID NOT JUST SHOW TAYLOR AND THEN CORNELIA ST I CANT — jordynn (@jjordynnbrooke) October 2, 2023

Swift was pictured at the game with other celebrities including actors and married couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as actor Hugh Jackman.

Last month Swift also attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City where she was seen spectating from a suite alongside Kelce’s mother.

After the game, which the Chiefs won 41-10, Swift and Kelce were spotted driving away in Kelce’s convertible. Reports later emerged that Swift paid everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant after the game.

Kelce has since responded to the pop star’s attendance at the game as rumours continue to swirl about them dating.

The American Football star said on the new episode of his podcast New Heights (via Consequence), which he hosts with his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce: “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

“Everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. The day went perfect – for Chiefs fans. It was impressive.”

Meanwhile, Heinz has announced that it’s launching a new sauce in honour of a viral moment sparked by Swift and Kelce’s rumoured romance, and purchases of Kelce’s Chiefs jersey recently increased by 400 per cent.