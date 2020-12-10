Taylor Swift fans react to announcement of surprise ninth album ‘Evermore’: “Taylor works the hardest!”

Taylor Swift fans have reacted with excitement after the singer announced that her surprise ninth album ‘Evermore’ will arrive at midnight tonight (December 10).

In a post announcing the album on Instagram, she calls the new album a “sister record” to ‘Folklore’, which arrived in July. The album will feature collaborations with Haim, The National and Bon Iver.

A video for the album’s first single, ‘Willow’, is also set to arrive along with the album tonight.

The announcement has generated huge excitement among Swift’s fans, with many quick to praise Swift’s impressive work ethic – ‘Evermore’ arrives only five months after ‘Folklore’ was released.

“The devil works hard, kris jenner works harder, but taylor works the hardest,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “May we all aspire to have the work ethic of Taylor Swift who is dropping ANOTHER ALBUM TONIGHT!!!”

the devil works hard, kris jenner works harder, but taylor works the hardest https://t.co/BSqC01GIH3 — morgan (@morgganwright) December 10, 2020

May we all aspire to have the work ethic of Taylor Swift who is dropping ANOTHER ALBUM TONIGHT!!! — Courtney Breiner (@court_breiner) December 10, 2020

I wish I had Taylor Swift's work ethic honestly https://t.co/U70qh3fqHF — mikayla (@mikslaylaa) December 10, 2020

TAYLOR SWIFT WAIT IM SHOCK I CANT PROCESS THIS I CANT BELIEVE THIS OMG I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/9sL8hucOuR — danina (@daninataylena) December 10, 2020

Others, meanwhile, were in shock at the surprise announcement.

“Taylor Swift is dropping her next album, already?! Safe to say, Swifties are paralyzed by her 2020 surprises. Girl, we are still in shock from the Folklore drop. But hey, don’t let us hold you back,” wrote one fan.

“TAYLOR SWIFT WAIT IM SHOCK I CANT PROCESS THIS I CANT BELIEVE THIS OMG I CANT BREATHE,” said another.

You can view a selection of reactions below.

#evermoreAlbum at midnight 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭@taylorswift13 saving 2020 one season at a time 🥺 https://t.co/GG3zRvu7Ge — Nayanika Kundu (@noyoneeka01) December 10, 2020

another album full of songs that i can cry listening to for the next whole year. thank u ily @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/4LxIcxiYor — this is a taylor stan acc now (@spcymcjo) December 10, 2020

wow miss taylor rly saved 2020 from being entirely shitty pic.twitter.com/NgRfRioypR — ☃️ bee, psd ♡ (@kwinbih) December 10, 2020

@taylorswift13 I do have to say personally, 2020 has felt like a weird fever dream sprinkled w/ terrible moments so 2 albums coming from YOU just means you understand. I can’t wait to listen to #evermore as music is how I cope – and if this is a sister record to folklore then 🥺 — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) December 10, 2020

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” Swift wrote on Instagram to announce the album, which sees her working once again with ‘Folklore’ collaborators Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon and “WB,” aka William Bowery, the pseudonym of Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“It’s called evermore,” Swift continued. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.