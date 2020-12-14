Some Taylor Swift fans are theorising that a third surprise album called ‘Woodvale’ could be on its way, following in the footsteps of July’s ‘Folklore‘ and last week’s ‘Evermore‘.

Fans have spotted the word ‘woodvale’ hidden in the top corner of the ‘Folklore’ album cover, which could refer to an estate near the Lake District – a location Swift references on the album’s track ‘The Lakes’.

Fans have also pointed to the fact that Swift has released merchandise, including cardigans and scrunchies, in sets of three, with two of them corresponding to the visual aesthetics of ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ and the third to a yet-to-be-released album.

the cardigans; first of all there’s 3. they do correspond so far to the album covers. if teal is folklore, and beige is evermore,woodvale is the white/grey aesthetic. not only is there 3 stars on the cardigan sleeve,there’s 3 different stars you get with any order.they match also pic.twitter.com/LwBE23Q8eQ — ryan (@wiIIowpov) December 11, 2020

They’ve also honed in on Swift’s use of the phrase “the journey continues” to tease the music video for ‘Willow’, and the way she used Easter eggs to drop hints about ‘Evermore’ back in July.

In addition, when a user searches ‘Woodvale’ on Spotify, Swift comes up as a result.

HOLD ON, WHEN YOU SEARCH “woodvale” IT’S SHOWING TAYLOR, WHAT WAS THE DAMN REASON pic.twitter.com/UUuRUtSdFf — Martyna 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@breakble_heaven) December 13, 2020

Swift shared the news of ‘Evermore’ just hours before it was released last Friday (December 11).

Sharing an essay about the record, Swift wrote: “In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one as soon as an album was released.

“There was something different with ‘Folklore’,” she continued. “In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Collaborators on ‘Evermore’ have spoken about the experience of recording. Bon Iver said he was “honoured” to have worked further with the star after doing so on the ‘Folklore’ song ‘Exile’, while Matt Berninger of The National likened singing a song with Swift to “dancing with Gene Kelly”.