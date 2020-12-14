News Music News

Taylor Swift fans think a hidden message on the ‘Folklore’ cover means a third surprise album is on the way

Is 'Woodvale' on its way?

By Patrick Clarke
Taylor Swift CREDIT: ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Some Taylor Swift fans are theorising that a third surprise album called ‘Woodvale’ could be on its way, following in the footsteps of July’s ‘Folklore‘ and last week’s ‘Evermore‘.

Fans have spotted the word ‘woodvale’ hidden in the top corner of the ‘Folklore’ album cover, which could refer to an estate near the Lake District – a location Swift references on the album’s track ‘The Lakes’.

Fans have also pointed to the fact that Swift has released merchandise, including cardigans and scrunchies, in sets of three, with two of them corresponding to the visual aesthetics of ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ and the third to a yet-to-be-released album.

They’ve also honed in on Swift’s use of the phrase “the journey continues” to tease the music video for ‘Willow’, and the way she used Easter eggs to drop hints about ‘Evermore’ back in July.

In addition, when a user searches ‘Woodvale’ on Spotify, Swift comes up as a result.

Swift shared the news of ‘Evermore’ just hours before it was released last Friday (December 11).

Sharing an essay about the record, Swift wrote: “In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one as soon as an album was released.

“There was something different with ‘Folklore’,” she continued. “In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Collaborators on ‘Evermore’ have spoken about the experience of recording. Bon Iver said he was “honoured” to have worked further with the star after doing so on the ‘Folklore’ song ‘Exile’, while Matt Berninger of The National likened singing a song with Swift to “dancing with Gene Kelly”.

