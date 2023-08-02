Taylor Swift gave $55million in bonuses to ‘Eras Tour’ crew

Taylor Swift has given out over $55million (£43million) in bonuses to the crew members working on her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’.

The news comes after it was reported yesterday (August 1) that the singer had gifted the production truck drivers – responsible for hauling her equipment to each live show – bonuses of $100,000 (£77,000) each.

Now, as detailed by People Magazine, the pop superstar has also shared generous amounts of extra income with the remainder of her ‘Eras Tour’ crew, and the total equates to a reported amount of $55million (£43million).

The bonuses arrive as Swift is about to wrap up the US leg of her mammoth world tour, with six sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The live shows kicked off in Glendale, Arizona back in March, and have since gone on to arrive at multiple cities across the country.

Already, the tour is set to become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, and is speculated to have brought in over $1billion (£778million) – potentially explaining why the hefty amount of bonuses were offered to crew members.

Although the specific amount given to others working on the tour – including dancers, sound technicians, catering, riggers and more – remains unknown, Michael Scherkenbach, the founder of transportation and logistics company Shomotion, confirmed the gift in a LinkedIn post.

“When [Taylor’s father] Scott Swift called the Shomotion LLC steel / stage drivers in for a meeting, this was the last thing they expected – THANK YOU,” he wrote in the update. “Words cannot express our gratitude for your appreciation, recognition and generosity!”

Following her US tour dates, Swift is set to head across the pond and around the world next year, playing shows in Europe, Asia and Australia. The UK and European leg of the tour kicks off in Paris on May 9 next year and wraps on August 17, 2024 in London.

By the time the world tour concludes, the ‘Eras Tour’ is predicted to be the highest-grossing tour in music history. Already, Swift has made countless headlines for her 2023 live shows – which have included 44-song setlists, countless outfit changes and an array of special guests.

Additionally, over the weekend it was also revealed that the crowd at her Seattle shows caused activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. The moment took place as her tour hit the city’s Lumen Field venue for two nights on July 22-23.