Taylor Swift has been arriving onstage at Eras tour via janitor cart, according to fan video

Taylor Swift has added to her arsenal of techniques to avoid unwanted attention, having herself transported to stages on her current ‘Eras’ tour by hiding out in a janitor’s cart.

Earlier this week, a TikToker named Shay posted footage captured at Swift’s third ‘Eras’ show in Arlington, Texas, which went down last Sunday (April 2) at AT&T Stadium. The fan had “obstructed view” tickets for the gig, meaning they were able to see part of the area behind the stage. There, they filmed stagehands wheeling out an oversized cabinet adorned with mops and brooms, before Swift popped out and walked towards the stage.

The video confirms a rumour that’s persisted on social media since the ‘Eras’ tour kicked off last month. Swift herself has not addressed it, but you can have a look at the TikTok yourself below:

Advertisement

Swift’s determination to avoid paparazzi is commendable – in 2018, for example, she was spotted being taken from a hotel to her transport inside a giant suitcase. It remains to be seen whether she’ll take a new approach to keeping inconspicuous on the ‘Eras’ tour, now that fans know to look out for the oversized janitor’s cart.

The ‘Eras’ tour will continue with a trio of back-to-back dates in Tampa, Florida this week, with a further 45 shows (between 17 cities) on the itinerary for the North American leg – you can see all the dates here, with remaining tickets available here.

Over the weekend, Swift revealed that she hopes to play different surprise songs on every date of the tour, as well as requests made by Jack Antonoff and Gracie Abrams. Thus far, the shows have been notable for sporting mammoth 44-song setlists.

At one of her recent shows in Las Vegas, Swift was joined by Marcus Mumford to perform their ‘Evermore’ collab ‘Cowboy Like Me’. Across some of the other dates, she responded to a letter from a seven-year-old fan in the audience, and dedicated ‘Our Song’ to support act Beabadoobee. A couple also got married mid-show at her second show in Glendale, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Swift has quietly made “generous” donations to local food banks in the cities where she performed thus far.