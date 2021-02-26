Taylor Swift has “fingers crossed” for US Equality Act after it’s passed by House of Representatives

Taylor Swift has said she’s got her “fingers crossed” that a major bill for LGBTQ+ rights will pass through the U.S. Senate.

The singer celebrated on Thursday evening (February 25), after the House of Representatives voted 224-206 to pass H.R. 5 and S. 788, which is otherwise known as the Equality Act.

The proposed legislation will create federal protections for LGBTQ Americans against discrimination on the grounds of “sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” in a wide selection of areas including housing, employment and access to public accommodations (such as restaurants and bathrooms).

While the bill has passed through the first house, it must now be passed by the Senate in order to become enshrined into law.

YES!!! Fingers crossed and praying that the Senate will see trans and lgbtq rights as basic human rights. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 https://t.co/Nb19UGXgY3 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 25, 2021