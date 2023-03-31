Taylor Swift has street re-named after her ahead of Arlington shows

Taylor Swift has had a street re-named after her ahead of her shows which kick off in Arlington tonight (March 31).

The singer-songwriter is set to perform three concerts in a row at the AT&T Stadium in the Texas city as part of her North American ‘Eras Tour’.

To celebrate her arrival “Taylor Swift Way” has temporarily replaced Random Mill Road and the city is set to light up its four story steel sculptures in front of city hall red from today through to Sunday (April 2).

Swift will also be presented with a key to the city by Mayor Jim Ross.

Arlington Government says that they are participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities in hosting Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour “Arlington is participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its "Reputation" as.. pic.twitter.com/1zXGd7dzAs — The Swift Empire (@theswiftmpire) March 31, 2023

A statement released by the local government, with plenty of word play on Swift’s songs, said: “Arlington is ‘Enchanted’ to welcome Taylor Swift back to AT&T Stadium for The Eras Tour this weekend and has put together some fun ways for our Swifties to celebrate the singer’s fifth visit to The American Dream City.

“‘Long Story Short’, Arlington knows the tens of thousands of fans heading to the Entertainment District this weekend will have ‘The Best Day’ ever while attending The Eras Tour in The American Dream City.”

It comes following an eventful tour which has already seen Swift responding to a letter from a seven-year-old fan in the audience, dedicating ‘Our Song’ to support act Beabadoobee, and giving a shout-out to Lana Del Rey before giving their collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’ its live debut.

A couple even got married mid-show at the second gig in Glendale, Arizona while the singer-songwriter also quietly made “generous” donations to local food banks in the cities where she performed as part of her ‘Eras Tour’.

Arlington acknowledged some of the gestures to the singer in other cities by stating: “Arlington is participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its ‘Reputation’ as one of Swift’s biggest fans. We don’t have any ‘Bad Blood’ with Las Vegas, which recently lit its Gateway Arches in colors that correspond with Swift’s various musical eras, but never in our ‘Wildest Dreams’ would we go so far as to ‘Change’ Arlington’s name as our friends in Glendale, Ariz., did when it rebranded as Swift City.”

The shows have seen the singer treat fans to a 44-track, career-spanning set that lasts over three hours.

Each night, the concert has incorporated a different “surprise acoustic song” or two. Among the rarities to have been aired so far are ‘Mirrorball’, ‘This Is Me Trying’, State Of Grace’ and ‘Cowboy Like Me’ (featuring special guest Marcus Mumford).

Earlier today, Swift also shared an acoustic version of her recent single ‘Lavender Haze’.