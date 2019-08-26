Taylor Swift is for the children!

Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Lover’ was released on Friday (August 23) and it’s been revealed that one of the songs featured on it is helping to fund a school.

Confirmed by producer Frank Dukes, who worked on the song with Swift and Louis Bell, ‘It’s Nice to Have a Friend’ samples Regent Park School of Music’s youth choir, and because of this generates income for the Toronto school’s youth program.

“We made it so that the proceeds from the sales of the library go to fund the school,” Dukes told CBC. “Beyond that, when it gets sampled, money from sample clearances and the royalties — which could be long-standing and pretty significant overtime — would go and sustain the program.”

He continued: “It became this really amazing thing. Spending time with the kids who were a part of the program, it was really inspiring for me to see how having them become a part of something where they really felt engaged and inspired helped open up their eyes to see how big the world is. That if they really want something they just have to do it and they can get it and it’s all within reach.”

Regent Park School is a community school that helps children succeed through music and develop a positive future by practising their musical passions. The Toronto program gives young people “highly subsidised quality music education” in high-priority neighbourhoods.

Listen to ‘It’s Nice to Have a Friend’ below:

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ has racked up the biggest first week sales of the year so far inside a single day, according to reports.

The star’s seventh album was released on Friday (August 23), and follows 2017’s ‘Reputation’.