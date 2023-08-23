Taylor Swift impersonator says pretending to be her in public was “horrific”

A Taylor Swift impersonator has admitted that pretending to be the singer in public was a “horrific” experience.

TikToker Ashley Leechin made headlines recently by appearing at Los Angeles shopping centre The Grove dressed in clothes reminiscent of Swift’s ‘Red’ era, before doing the same at Disneyland.

People online criticised Leechin for the move, with one saying: “Taylor should sue them or get a restraining order against that Ashley.”

Addressing the stunt on TikTok, Leechin said: “This social experiment was to live a day in the life of a celebrity to see what would happen if I went out looking like Taylor Swift and so from all the videos that you guys have seen [of] fans swarming, this goes to how far a fandom will go.”

She added that while it was a “positive experience” for her, and that her intention “was not to be malicious [or] to mock anyone,” she said the timing was “horrific” after police were called the same weekend after Swift was swarmed in the street at Jack Antonoff’s wedding.

“It was not a ‘malicious act’ by any means & I want everyone to know that words do not affect me,” she added on Instagram.

“Decoys have been hired multiple times by celebrities in the past (many more than just JLo & Ben [Affleck]). The massive amount of positivity I have received outweighs your negativity.

“This really shows how far a fandom will go & the true possessiveness that some fandoms have over a celebrity.”

@noitisashley13 Sorry late post. ‘A day in the life of a celebrity’ – only because it was Taylor everyone is blowing this out of proportion. If it were anyone else, it would have had a completely different outcome. This is why celebrities would hire decoys so they can enjoy their private event or quiey evening. Thank you to everyone who was so kind & sweet yesterday. Not going squash any other rumors because that is pointless. Just a friendly reminder, please do not bully any of my friends. You can bully me because it seems to be an okay thing to do in the ‘swiftie’ fandom but please do not bully my friends because they were incredible to work with. #itsjustashley #vicinthegame #taylorswift ♬ original sound – Ashley

Leechin added: “Please don’t expect me to turn off my comments, stop making content or disappear for that matter. It is called freedom of speech for a reason and you have as much air as you want to say what you need to say.

“The videos surfacing are taken way out of context & I just want to say to those who have messaged me and have said very kind things, I see you and I thank you. I just hope those who are angry over speculation do not dwell on this and can eventually enjoy their day.”

At the weekend, Swift was at a restaurant in Long Beach Island, New Jersey for the rehearsal dinner ahead of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding when word got out about the singer’s attendance.

According to various reports and social media videos, large crowds of fans gathered outside the Black Whale where police were called to manage the situation.