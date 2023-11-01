Taylor Swift is the most translated artist in the world, study finds

Taylor Swift is the most translated artist in the world, according to a new study.

The results were found as part of a recent study conducted by WordFinderX, which analysed data on 627,000 translations of 277,000 songs from more than 11,700 musical artists.

The songs were ranked by the number of times that they had been translated from their original language, and artists were also ranked based on how many times their songs had been translated. Non-English-speaking artists were also ranked separately.

Of the results, it was shown that Taylor Swift was the most translated artist globally, with fans translating 365 of Swift’s songs across 57 languages – the equivalent of nearly 5,000 translations in total.

K-pop stars BTS came in second place due to their popularity and Korean lyrics, and Lana Del Rey and The Beatles came in third and fourth place respectively.

Others on the list included Céline Dion, Julio Inglesias, Shakira and One Direction. Similarly, on the non-English speaking list, BTS came in peak position, followed by German metal band Rammstein, ​​Ana German from Uzbekistan and Italian artist Laura Pausini.

The most translated song in the world was found to be ‘Ai Se Eu Te Pego’ by Michel Teló. Recorded in Portuguese, the song was released in 2011 and reached Number One on the iTunes charts around Latin America and Europe.

Elsewhere, the report shows that Bosnia’s Dino Merlin has been around long enough to record 135 songs deemed worthy of translation. The tracks were translated into 37 languages, 986 times, and include the first national anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Find the full report here.

With the immense number of accolades Taylor Swift has gotten under her belt over the past year, it comes as little surprise that the singer has gone on to top the list as the most-translated artist.

This comes as the pop star has gone on to dominate the album charts for her run of re-released albums – under the title ‘Taylor’s Version’ – and broken various Spotify records with the latest addition ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Just last week it was also reported that her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour has helped to make Swift a billionaire, and is now on course to become the most lucrative tour in music history.

In other Taylor Swift news, it was reported earlier today (November 1) that UC Berkeley will be offering a course about the singer next year.

Set to be called Artistry and Entrepreneurship: Taylor’s Version, the course will be offered by the Berkeley Haas School of Business, and was developed by an economics graduate named Crystal Haryanto.