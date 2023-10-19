Taylor Swift releases live version of ‘Cruel Summer’ from ‘Eras Tour’ film

Taylor Swift has dropped two new versions of her 2019 hit ‘Cruel Summer’ – find out more and listen to both versions below.

Today (October 19), Taylor Swift took to social media to announce that she has released a live version of ‘Cruel Summer’, taken from her recently released concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Swift wrote, reflecting on the concert film’s reception by fans: “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars.”

However, the live cut of ‘Cruel Summer’ from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour isn’t the only version of the track that the singer has released today. Taylor Swift has also shared a new remix of the ‘Loner’ song by producer LP Giobbi.

‘Cruel Summer (Live from The Eras Tour)’, ‘Cruel Summer (LP Giobbi remix)’ and the original version of the track have been bundled into a three-song package, titled ‘The Cruelest Summer’ and is available on streaming platforms now. Listen to it below.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which premiered in the UK on October 13, documents the six performances completed by Swift at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium earlier this year. The shows encompassed a career-spanning setlist that lifted songs from all ten of her albums from ‘Fearless’ to ‘Midnights’.

“The Eras Tour is a concert movie in the true sense,” NME wrote in a four-star review. “In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon.”