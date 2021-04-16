Taylor Swift has today (April 16) made UK chart history after her re-recorded album ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, reached number one in the charts.

The Official Charts Company confirmed that Swift had earned her third number one album in under a year (259 days) making her the first artist to have the fastest accumulation of three number one albums ever and the first solo artist to do so in under a year.

Previously, the record for the fastest accumulation of number one albums was held by The Beatles for 54 years. Between 1965-1966, the group had three number one albums with ‘Help!’, ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Revolver’.

Swift’s other album release ‘Folklore’ reached number one last July, while ‘Evermore’ reached the same milestone on December 18.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ accumulated just over 21,000 chart sales to become her seventh number one album. The original version of the album reached Number Five in 2008.

Taylor’s other UK Number One albums are: ‘Red’ (2012), ‘1989’ (2014), ‘Reputation’ (2017), ‘Lover’ (2019), ‘Folklore’ (2020), and ‘Evermore’ (2020).

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ is the first release in Swift’s ongoing battle to regain control of her master recordings that will eventually see her re-record each of her first six albums (everything from her 2006 self-titled debut up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’).

Reviewing ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, NME said: “On ‘Fifteen’, a tender ballad that depicts raw tangled emotions of first heartbreak, Swift sings: “Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday / But I realised some bigger dreams of mine”.

“It’s always been one of Swift’s most moving songs, but given everything she’s achieved over the past decade, and the bold steps she’s taking in the music industry, with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, this lyric cuts deeper. If only teenage Taylor Swift knew what was to follow.”

In other news, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has previewed a new song that features Taylor Swift.

According to fans on the Bon Iver Reddit page, the Instagram Live saw Vernon previewing tracks from the next record by Big Red Machine – his side project with The National’s Aaron Dessner, who has worked closely with Swift on her music over the past year.