Taylor Swift meets with family of Ana Clara Benevides before São Paulo show

Taylor Swift has met up with the family of Ana Clara Benevides – the fan who tragically died at one of her recent concerts.

The moment took place as the pop star went to see the family members of the late fan shortly before her concert in São Paulo, Brazil yesterday (November 26) – the latest in her ongoing ‘Eras’ South American tour dates.

Benevides died after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending Swift’s show in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month. She was aged just 23. It came after temperatures in Brazil reached over 100 degrees (38 Celsius) on that day, and videos later circulated online of Swift pausing her show to make sure fans received water.

Following news of her death, Swift took to social media to say that she was left “devastated” by the announcement, and later cancelled the following show in the city due to the extreme temperatures.

Now, it has been reported by The Washington Post that Swift also reached out to Benevides’ family in the days following her death and made a donation to her parents. She also met them shortly before her show in São Paulo last night.

According to Brazil’s Folha de S.Paulo, after meeting with the singer, the family watched Sunday’s show from a VIP section. Check out an image of the family with Swift below.

According to reports by outlets such as Consequence, Benevides had been at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for more than eight hours when she began to feel unwell. It also reported that temperatures in the city on that day (November 17) were over 90°F (32°C), and the concert’s promoter did not permit outside water bottles to be brought inside the venue.

After her death, Benevides’ father spoke to Folha de São Paulo newspaper praising his “happy and intelligent” daughter.

“I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money,” he said. “I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfil a dream and came back dead.”

Last night’s show at São Paulo marked Swift’s final ‘Eras‘ show of 2023, it also saw her perform ‘Say Don’t Go’ and ‘It’s Time To Go’ live for the first time.