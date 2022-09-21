Taylor Swift begins revealing ‘Midnights’ tracklist with final song title

Taylor Swift has begun revealing the tracklist for forthcoming album ‘Midnights’, through a new TikTok series, starting with its 13th and final song.

The series, titled ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’ and announced earlier today (September 21), will have Swift randomly picking which song titles to disclose in the lead-up to the album’s release next month.

“I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I’m not here to deny that. But I am here to defy that,” Swift says to the camera before introducing the new series.

Advertisement

“I’m going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I’m going to be announcing, and in what order,” she continues, pointing to a bingo cage with 13 balls. Each of the balls are numbered, representing a track on the album.

Swift began by drawing the 13th ball, representing the final song on the album’s tracklist. The song is titled ‘Mastermind’. Watch Swift’s TikTok below:

At this stage, it isn’t clear how frequently Swift will be returning with new instalments of the short video series. ‘Midnights’ is scheduled for release exactly one month from now, on October 21.

Swift announced the album last month while accepting Video of the Year at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, outlining the record with a message to fans shortly afterwards.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift wrote at the time. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Advertisement

Apart from its thematic concept, few other details are currently known about the singer-songwriter’s 10th album, but she recently revealed that frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff worked on the record.

On Tuesday night (September 20), Swift was honoured with the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at the NSAI’s annual awards ceremony. During her acceptance speech, she discussed breaking her lyrics into these distinct categories, re-recording her first six studio albums, and the extended, 10-minute version of her ‘Red’ song ‘All Too Well’.

Swift’s most recent albums of new material arrived in 2020, with ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’. Last year, she released the first two of her re-recorded albums, ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.