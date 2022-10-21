Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more

Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more.

The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track, ‘Anti-Hero’ – will premiere at 8am ET (or 1pm BST) via Amazon Music. In the meantime, Swift shared a trailer for the ‘Midnights’ video series, confirming the inclusion of Dern, Laith Ashley, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, John Early and Mike Birbiglia, as well as all three Haim sisters and Jack Antonoff.

Have a look at the trailer below:

Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

In a statement commemorating the release of ‘Midnights’, Swift described it as “a wild ride of an album” and called Antonoff her “co-pilot” in its creation. She wrote: “He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.

“We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but ‘Midnights’ actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

Swift also thanked the other collaborators on the album, including Lana Del Rey (who features on the song ‘Snow On The Beach’), Zoë Kravitz (who co-wrote ‘Karma’ and ‘Lavender Haze’), William Bowery (the pseudonym of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn), and more.

Swift went on to call ‘Midnights’ a “collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like ‘Midnights’. Which is out now.”