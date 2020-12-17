Taylor Swift moved ‘Evermore’ release date for Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney has revealed that Taylor Swift moved the release date of her new album so as not to clash with the Beatle’s upcoming record.

Swift shared ‘Evermore’, her second surprise album of 2020, last Friday (December 10), while McCartney will release ‘McCartney III’ tomorrow (December 18).

Talking on The Howard Stern Show, McCartney said that he and Swift had a conversation about release dates, and that Swift decided out of courtesy to “keep out of each other’s way”.

“I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift, and she just emailed me recently, and she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album,'” McCartney told Stern. “And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday.’

“And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put [yours] out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th.’ And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th. So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do.”

In that same Rolling Stone interview, McCartney revealed that he wanted to invite Swift on stage with him at Glastonbury 2020 to play ‘Shake It Off’ together. The pair were set to headline the Pyramid Stage at this year’s festival, before it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wow, it would’ve been so fun to play Glastonbury for the 50th anniversary together,” Swift said, to which McCartney replied: “It would’ve been great, wouldn’t it? And I was going to be asking you to play with me.”

“Were you going to invite me?” Swift said. “I was hoping that you would. I was going to ask you.”

In a new interview in promotion of the album, Taylor Swift revealed that she considered releasing ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ in 2021. “There was a time in the beginning of the process where I was like ‘I will wait till January when things are looking more normal then I will put out ‘folklore’, and I was like that’s my old brain thinking that there’s any way that I can control this,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

Giving ‘Evermore’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “If ‘Folklore’ is an introspective, romantic older sister, ‘Evermore’ is the freewheeling younger sibling. ‘Folklore’ was Swift’s masterful songwriting spun through a very specific sonic palette; ‘Evermore’ feels looser, with more experimentation, charm and musical shades at play. The new album reaps the rewards the stylistic leap of faith of ‘Folklore’ represented, pushing the boundaries of that sonic palette further still.”