Taylor Swift wrote early ‘My Tears Ricochet’ lyrics after watching ‘Marriage Story’

Taylor Swift has revealed she wrote some of the first lyrics to ‘Folklore’ song ‘My Tears Ricochet’ after watching Noah Baumbach’s 2019 film Marriage Story.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift was asked about how the song, along with ‘Mad Woman’, related to her feelings towards Scott Borchetta, the head of Swift’s old label Big Machine Records, and Scooter Braun, who purchased and then recently sold the masters to Swift’s first six records.

Braun’s media company Ithaca Holdings acquired the Big Machine Label Group back in June 2019, giving the company the rights to six of Swift’s albums from her 2006 self-titled debut through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

Last month, Swift confirmed her masters had been sold again, to private equity company Shamrock Holdings. “This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge,” Swift commented at the time.

In the new interview, Swift explained that while writing songs for the album, she found herself being “very triggered by any stories, movies, or narratives revolving around divorce”, despite never going through the process herself.

“There’s no reason it should cause me so much pain, but all of a sudden it felt like something I had been through. I think that happens any time you’ve been in a 15-year relationship and it ends in a messy, upsetting way,” Swift said.

“So I wrote ‘My Tears Ricochet’ and I was using a lot of imagery that I had conjured up while comparing a relationship ending to when people end an actual marriage. All of a sudden this person that you trusted more than anyone in the world is the person that can hurt you the worst.”

“I think I wrote some of the first lyrics to that song after watching Marriage Story and hearing about when marriages go wrong and end in such a catastrophic way.”

Marriage Story arrived late last year and starred Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a married couple going through a divorce.

In a five-star review, NME called Marriage Story one of the year’s best films, praising Baumbach’s characters as “fully fleshed-out, replete with failings and foibles”.

“Driver and Johansson reel you in and hold you tight until the closing credits roll. In the meantime, you flip and you flop, cheering on one side and then the other. The outcome is an utterly absorbing, highly emotional and exhausting journey. Magnificent.”

Swift is currently re-recording songs from her first six records in a bid to take control over her music once again following the sale of her masters.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Swift said the process had been “a really amazing, fun adventure”.