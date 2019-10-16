The 'Lover' singer is the latest artist to take part in NPR's popular live music series

Taylor Swift delivered a special acoustic set for NPR Music’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ last week — and you can now watch her intimate performance online.

The US public radio network’s popular live music series welcomed the ‘Lover’ singer last Friday (October 11) for a stripped-down performance in front of a small audience of just 300 people, plus NPR employees and guests.

Filmed at NPR’s Washington D.C. office, Swift’s live session saw the singer playing solo with just a guitar and piano. Her short set included acoustic renditions of ‘The Man’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts’ from her recently released album ‘Lover’, as well as ‘All Too Well’ from her 2012 album ‘Red’.

Ahead of her performance, Swift told the small audience: “’Tiny Desk’ is like one of my favourite corners of the internet. It’s an opportunity for artists to decide a different way to showcase their music.”

Swift’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is currently premiering over on NPR’s site, and is expected to be uploaded to their official YouTube channel in the coming days.

