Taylor Swift officially endorses Joe Biden in new interview

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Joe Biden as her vote in the forthcoming US presidential election – and even made some cookies to prove it.

Taking to social media today (October 8), Swift revealed that she supports the Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate, Kamala Harris. She also graces the cover of V Magazine, with a photo taken by Inez and Vinoodh, as part of the publication’s ‘Thought Leaders’ issue.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

In an interview with the magazine, Swift opened up about exactly why she’s voting blue in this election.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” she continued.

“Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

While this marks Swift’s first official endorsement of Biden, she has spent 2020 being largely critical of Donald Trump and his policies.

Following the death of George Floyd in May, Swift called out Trump for threatening protesters in Minneapolis with violence.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?,” she tweeted.

“‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

In August, she criticised him for his “calculated dismantling” of the US Postal service, tweeting “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president.

“He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”