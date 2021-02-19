Taylor Swift has jokingly declared that she is “the fourth Haim sister” following the release of her feature on the remix of Haim’s ‘Gasoline’.

The new version of the ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ song, which features Swift on vocals, was released yesterday (February 18) as part of the expanded version of Haim’s third studio album.

Celebrating the arrival of the new version of ‘Gasoline’, Swift shared a clip of Danielle Haim listening to the track on her Instagram Stories and declared her affection for the Haim sisters.

“Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need,” Swift wrote as the caption in regards to her work with the band on the new version of ‘Gasoline’, which you can hear below.

In a separate post, Haim spoke about how they approached Swift to collaborate on the new version of ‘Gasoline’.

“Since we released ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ in June, Taylor had always told us that ‘Gasoline’ was her favourite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her,” the band wrote.

“She brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. Thank you [Taylor Swift] for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us.”

Haim and Swift previously teamed up for ‘no body, no crime’, a country murder ballad from Swift’s second album of 2020 ‘evermore’.