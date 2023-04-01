Taylor Swift on the “fantastic” MUNA: “They’re all over every playlist of mine”

Taylor Swift praised the “amazing” MUNA as they made their ‘Eras’ tour debut last night (March 31) at a show in Arlington, Texas.

MUNA opened up for Swift at the first of three ‘Eras’ tour shows at the AT&T Stadium yesterday and during her own headline set, Swift praised the pop trio.

“They’re a band I love so much,” said Swift. “They’re honestly all over every playlist of mine and I’m so happy they joined us tonight because they’re fantastic and they absolutely killed it,” she continued before she asked the crowd to make “so much noise” for them.

taylor talking about muna 😭 pic.twitter.com/0SGggiz6ue — Natalie 📺 (@myvelveteIvis) April 1, 2023

Advertisement

Ahead of their set, MUNA tweeted: “Feeling normal about playing a totally normal show tonight. We do this kind of thing all the time, so it’s really quite casual in fact,” and afterwards, they thanked the Arlington crowd “for kindly welcoming us to the ‘Eras’ tour.”

“We loved playing for you,” they continued. “and if you saw us wildly dancing during Taylor’s set, no u didn’t.”

feeling normal about playing totally normal show tonight. we do this kind of thing all the time so it’s really quite casual in fact — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) March 31, 2023

Elsewhere during her own headline set, Swift played three songs for the first time this tour.

The “surprise” portion of the Arlington show featured ‘Speak Now’ cut ‘Ours’ while ‘Red’’s ‘Sad, Beautiful Tragic’ was played live for the first time in a decade. The ‘Folklore’ section of the show also included ‘The 1’ for the first time.

Advertisement

Speaking about changing up the setlist, Swift recently said: “I thought for this tour, it might be fun to have a section where I would play different songs every night and it would just be me, you, a guitar and a piano. We could just go by whatever I felt like playing that night and I’m going to decide that based on what I hope you might want to hear.”

To celebrate Swift’s three shows in Arlington, the city has temporarily renamed Random Mill Road as “Taylor Swift Way” until Sunday (April 2).

Swifts mammoth ‘Eras’ tour kicked off last month and has already seen Swift responding to a letter from a seven-year-old fan in the audience, dedicating ‘Our Song’ to support act Beabadoobee, and giving a shout-out to Lana Del Rey before giving their collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’ its live debut.

A couple even got married mid-show at the second gig in Glendale, Arizona while the singer-songwriter also quietly made “generous” donations to local food banks in the cities where she performed.

Yesterday, Swift also shared an acoustic version of her recent single ‘Lavender Haze’.