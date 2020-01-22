Taylor Swift to debut new track ‘Only The Young’

Taylor Swift will release a new track called ‘Only The Young’ from her upcoming Netflix documentary Miss Americana, it’s been confirmed.

The song, which is played during the film’s credits, will arrive on January 31, coinciding with its Netflix premiere.

The film reportedly documents Swift’s process of writing the song, which began after she witnessed the candidates she had backed in the 2018 US midterms — Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper — lose their challenge.

Miss Americana will also see Swift opening up after her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The US singer’s mother Andrea – who is battling cancer for the second time – was undergoing chemotherapy when doctors discovered she had the tumour.

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” Taylor reveals in the documentary. “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour.

She continued: “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before.”

The documentary will make its official debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival on January 23 before it is released on Netflix on January 31.