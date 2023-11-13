Taylor Swift performs ‘Slut!’ for first time at Buenos Aires show

Taylor Swift performed her new song ‘Slut!’ for the first time during her Buenos Aires show on Sunday (November 12).

The pop singer was performing in the Argentinian capital for her ‘Eras’ tour as part of a trio of shows played there. She performed on Sunday at the Estadio River Plate after it was postponed from Friday due to bad weather.

During the show Swift debuted her ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘ Vault track ‘Slut!’ for an acoustic piano rendition.

Advertisement

Check out the performance below.

Swift performed her tracks ‘The Very First Night’ and ‘Labyrinth’ live for the first time on November 9, and performed ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Vault track ‘Is It Over Now?’ the night before.

During the acoustic portion of the set – during which she performs two surprise songs each show – Swift also played ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ song ‘Better Than Revenge’ on guitar.

She performed a mashup of ‘Is It Over Now?’/’Out of the Woods’ and ‘End Game’ on November 11.

In a five-star review of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, NME wrote of Swift’s newly debuted Vault track: “The intrusive ‘Slut!’ marks an immediate key change in its punctuated title alone, as Swift reflects on the ongoing obsession with people keeping tabs on her dating life.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere during Sunday’s show, Swift urged fans to not throw things on stage.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries,” Swift said, “it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

“I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage,” she said. “I love you so much.”