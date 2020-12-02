Taylor Swift promises to “always advocate” for LGBTQ+ rights as she wins Attitude Award

Taylor Swift has delivered an emotional speech after she was given the Icon Award at the Attitude Awards 2020.

The singer shared the speech after receiving the prize at the ceremony virtually from Todrick Hall, promising to “always” advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Swift said: “I’m really grateful for this, this is so amazing, I want to thank anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this.

“Mostly I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me a platform to make music and to be vocal about the things I think are right and wrong.”

Swift added: “I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story without fear of discrimination.

“The way for that to happen is for us to continue to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community. And I promise to always advocate for that.

“I’m so grateful for this amazing award. Thank you so, so, so, so, so, so much.”

Dua Lipa was also the recipient of the Music Award at last night’s event, where she called for support for people who are having problems with their mental health during the pandemic.

In particular, Dua highlighted the impact the pandemic has had on the LGBTQIA+ community, adding that some charities and organisations are “reporting an increase in suicides”.

Last week, Swift released Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions, a documentary that chronicles the release of her latest album.

“For the most part though, the new movie focuses on gifting fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes,” NME‘s review stated.

“‘Folklore’ will be remembered as the quintessential lockdown album – and for many, self-isolation with Swift is a perfect (if unexpected) early Christmas present.”