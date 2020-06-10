GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Taylor Swift: “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and US state governments”

The singer was tweeting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

By Sam Moore
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (Picture: Getty)

Taylor Swift has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that “racial injustice has been ingrained deeply” into local and state governments in the US and that change “must be made there”.

The singer tweeted her views as worldwide anti-racism protests following the killing of George Floyd on May 25 continue. Floyd’s funeral took place in his home city of Houston yesterday (June 9).

After calling out US President Donald Trump in a tweet on May 29 — in which she wrote “we will vote you out in November” in response to Trump’s much-criticised “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet — Swift addressed her 86 million followers yesterday in a series of tweets.

Advertisement

“Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,” Swift wrote. “In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind.”

After tagging #BlackLivesMatter, Swift then linked to a piece written last week by former US President Barack Obama which she said “was a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels”.

The singer also encouraged her followers to advocate for mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election in November, writing: “No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

Advertisement

Swift was among the many names from across the worlds of music and entertainment to speak out on Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests late last month, with the likes of Rihanna, Jay-Z and Beyoncé all calling for justice for Floyd.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.