Taylor Swift: “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and US state governments”

Taylor Swift has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that “racial injustice has been ingrained deeply” into local and state governments in the US and that change “must be made there”.

The singer tweeted her views as worldwide anti-racism protests following the killing of George Floyd on May 25 continue. Floyd’s funeral took place in his home city of Houston yesterday (June 9).

After calling out US President Donald Trump in a tweet on May 29 — in which she wrote “we will vote you out in November” in response to Trump’s much-criticised “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet — Swift addressed her 86 million followers yesterday in a series of tweets.

“Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,” Swift wrote. “In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind.”

After tagging #BlackLivesMatter, Swift then linked to a piece written last week by former US President Barack Obama which she said “was a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels”.

The singer also encouraged her followers to advocate for mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election in November, writing: “No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

Swift was among the many names from across the worlds of music and entertainment to speak out on Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests late last month, with the likes of Rihanna, Jay-Z and Beyoncé all calling for justice for Floyd.