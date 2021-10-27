Taylor Swift re-enactment video has fans speculating about ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ bonus track

Taylor Swift fans are speculating that lyrics in a new re-enactment video are from a bonus track from the singer’s forthcoming re-recording of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

The clip, which you can view below, sees the singer re-enacting a Tumblr post from seven years ago gushing over the autumn season.

In the video, Swift narrates her old post while multiple clips roll of the different aspects of the autumn she admires, such as wearing hats, scarves, knee socks, tights, loving pumpkin spice-flavoured things, and baking cookies with too much cinnamon.

Fans spotted that her narration is paired with Swift handwriting lyrics that aren’t familiar to Swifties, with many speculating that they are from one of the 2012 re-release’s bonus tracks.

Swift previously ushered in “Red season” by sharing a clip of the album’s title track alongside her wearing a red dress before showing off various red accessories, shoes and items of clothing.

The re-recording of the singer-songwriter’s 2012 album – which features the singles ’22’, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ – will arrive on November 12.

Swift is remaking her first six studio albums – up to and including 2017’s ‘Reputation’ – following the controversial sale of her masters in recent years. The star released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ in April before sharing a re-recording of ‘1989’ single ‘Wildest Dreams’ last month.

‘Red (‘Taylor’s Version)’ will contain “all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original album, as well as collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and more. It was initially scheduled to arrive on November 19, but was pushed forward by one week.