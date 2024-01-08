Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jo Koy’s terrible Travis Kelce joke at Golden Globes goes viral

Taylor Swift has gone viral following her reaction to one of Jo Koy’s jokes at the Golden Globes.

The moment took place at last night’s (January 7) awards ceremony in Los Angeles, when the comedian and Golden Globes host took a shot at the pop star for one of his jokes on the night.

During the event, Koy appeared to leave Swift less than impressed when he made a joke about her attendance at several NFL games to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL,” he began. “On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift… there’s just more to go to here.”

Following the punchline, the camera switched to a close-up of the singer, who was seen with an icy expression, pursing her lips before taking a sip of her drink.

The awkward moment after the joke landed also spurred some response online, with fans taking to social media to comment on the footage.

“Too late to add Jo Koy to the In Memoriam montage? I think Taylor just ended him,” one wrote, sharing a clip of Swift on X/Twitter, while another added: “I would be TERRIFIED if taylor swift glared at me this way.”

Piers Morgan also weighed in his thoughts on the moment, writing: “If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased.” Check out more responses below.

According to Variety, Koy was only asked to host the event just two weeks before the ceremony took place.

Talking to the outlet, he said: “When they asked me, it was an immediate yes. I couldn’t believe this was happening – and then I woke up and went, ‘Wait a minute, I have two weeks to write jokes!’”

“Actually, I think I had less than two weeks because I didn’t get my writers until five days later.”

The quick quip at Swift wasn’t the only joke that fell flat on the night. Elsewhere in the show, Koy also took a shot at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, namely due to their tell-all Harry & Meghan series.

“Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix,” he told the crowd, with the camera soon zooming in on Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos.

“It was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll,” he also joked, discussing Barbie. “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet — or what casting directors call character acting,” Koy said, provoking some groans.

Elsewhere, comedian Jim Gaffigan also left some viewers feeling uncomfortable after making a joke about the recently unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court records.

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier today (January 8) it was revealed that her concert film The Eras Tour has officially become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time – overtaking Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m).