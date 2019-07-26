The singer will accept the award at the California ceremony next month

Taylor Swift is set to receive the first ever Icon Award at next month’s Teen Choice Awards.

At the ceremony, which takes place in Hermosa Beach, California on August 11, Swift will be celebrated for her career, as well as “using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change”.

Explaining the award, a spokesperson from Fox said in a statement: “As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide.

“Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

Other attendees at the ceremony include Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

Earlier this week (July 24), Swift shared new song ‘The Archer’, the latest preview of her upcoming LP ‘Lover’, which comes out next month.

In a four-star track review of the song, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “The whole thing has an elegant simplicity to it that recalls vintage Swift, because it doesn’t sound as though she’s trying too hard. Sure, the lyrics are incredibly self-referential. When she sings ‘All of my enemies started out friends’, it’s presumably another nod to Kanye West and Katy Perry and…. zzzz. But if you don’t like self-referential lyrics, why would you be listening to Taylor Swift to begin with?”