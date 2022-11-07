Taylor Swift releases limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring Bleachers

Taylor Swift has released a limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring her ‘Midnights‘ co-producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers.

The new version of the lead single from the pop star’s 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 11.59pm ET today (November 7), which is 4.59am tomorrow (November 8) in the UK.

Swift wrote on Instagram that Antonoff’s version of “sexy baby“, which is a lyric from the original song, is “art bro“. The original lyric perplexed numerous fans online upon the song’s release. “We sincerely hope it confuses just as many people,” Swift added.

The release comes after a fan created a remix of the song that features a guest appearance from Nintendo mascot Mario – check it out here.

Swift previously said that ‘Anti Hero’ hears her delve deeper into her “insecurities” than ever before, describing it as a guided tour through “all the things I hate about myself”.

It comes as the singer celebrates breaking yet more records. Most recently, Swift beat The Beatles to the top of the UK charts by scoring a chart double for a second week in a row.

The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys from October 28 to reach the top spot, with ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK. In the US meanwhile, she became the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.

Last week it was reported that Swift would be challenged by The Beatles’ reissue of their classic album ‘Revolver’ for the top spot. She held on to remain at Number One on the album charts, with ‘Anti-Hero’ also scoring a second week at the top of the singles chart.

Meanwhile, on Friday (November 4) Swift added eight extra shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates here and buy tickets here.

The tour will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.