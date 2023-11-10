Taylor Swift reschedules Argentina show due to bad weather

Taylor Swift has announced her Argentina show has been cancelled due to bad weather.

The singer recently began the Latin American leg of her ‘Eras’ tour, which kicked off in Buenos Aires last night (November 9). Fans have reportedly been camping out for the show since June.

But today, Swift took to X/Twitter to say her show tonight (November 10) had been cancelled. “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she wrote. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Swift is still set to play in Argentina on Saturday, and has announced she will reschedule tonight’s show for November 12 instead.

In other news, Swift treated the crowd to the live debut of ‘The Very First Night’ which is one of nine previously unreleased vault tracks included on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Labyrinth’ from her 2022 LP ‘Midnights‘ at her first gig of the international leg of her ‘Eras’ tour last night.

Today it was also announced the singer was the recipient of six Grammy nominations. The ceremony, which will take place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, may see the popstar make history.

With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category. If she won, Swift would become the first to win that category four times.