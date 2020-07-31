Taylor Swift responds to fan who missed ‘Folklore’ release

Taylor Swift has responded to a fan who missed the surprise release of her new album ‘Folklore’.

The singer released her eighth studio effort last Friday (July 24), saying the coronavirus pandemic had inspired her to “just put it out into the world”.

On July 17, a fan named Delphine shared to her Twitter followers that she would be without her phone for two weeks, and “if Taylor decides to do something big please yell at me in my dm’s and don’t unfollow me for inactivity.”

oomfs, i’ve already tweeted about this before but i will be without my phone or any wifi the next two weeks. if taylor decides to do something big please yell at me in my dm’s and don’t unfollow me for inactivity xxx — camping girl (@seeitinmymind) July 18, 2020

Welcome back from your trip! We are all somber woodland fairies now. Feel free to grab a wicker basket and join us! 🧚‍♀️ 🧚‍♂️😄 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

By the time she switched her phone back on yesterday (July 30), she was inundated with messages adding: “So I see I went viral while I didn’t have my phone. I can’t believe Miss Swift really dropped a whole album anyway I’m gonna listen to it now.”

taylor alison swift finding out about my existence because i went on a camping trip is probably the most me thing to EVER happen to me i’m shaking — camping girl (@seeitinmymind) July 30, 2020

Delphine then responded and gave her verdict on the record. “Wait I forgot to tweet about my conclusion LMAO. But I think for now my Top 3 is ‘Cardigan’, ‘Better’ [‘Betty’] and ‘Invisible String’. There’s not a single skip though and even though it’s probably too early to decide, I think this is definitely Taylor’s best album and also my favourite.”

NO i can’t believe this has a typo i obviously meant betty — camping girl (@seeitinmymind) July 30, 2020

Upon release last Friday, ‘Folklore’ broke a slew of first-day streaming records. “‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation,” NME said in a review of the album.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”