Spokesperson relays apparent label correspondence with Swift's team in which they deny her to use or perform old songs

Taylor Swift has responded to her ex-record label’s denial of her allegations that they are preventing her from performing her old songs.

Swift is embroiled in a rights row with Big Machine label boss Scott Borchetta as well as artist manager Scooter Braun who purchased her back catalogue from the label earlier this year. She claims they have blocked her from performing older material at the upcoming AMA Awards and from using songs in a new Netflix documentary – but the business partners have since denied this.

Now, Swift’s spokesperson has relayed what she claims is correspondence from Big Machine sent to Swift’s team on October 28 in which the label makes it clear that it would not license her older songs for use in the Netflix documentary nor would it allow for Swift to perform old songs live at Alibaba’s ‘Double Eleven’ event.

In reference to the apparent correspondence, the spokesperson claimed on Twitter today (November 15) that “the truth” is that Borchetta has also blocked Swift’s AMA request. “In addition, yesterday [November 14], Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix,” @treepaine wrote.

“Please notice in Big Machine’s statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post.

“Lastly, Big Machine is trying to deflect and make this about money by saying she owes them but, an independent, professional auditor has determined that Big Machine owes Taylor $7.9 million dollars of unpaid royalties over several years.”

Prior to this, Big Machine said in a statement today (November 15): “As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special.

“In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”

Elsewhere in the statement (read in full here) they went on to claim that Swift’s “narrative of events” does not exist and accused the star of owing “millions to dollars” to their company.

The fallout dates back to June when Braun purchased Borchetta’s Big Machine label as part of a $300 million deal which includes the ownership of her first six records – from her 2006 self-titled debut album through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

Swift accused music mogul Braun of “incessant manipulative bullying” and claimed she was “sad and grossed out” when it emerged that Braun controlled her master records, before he claimed that he had “no malicious intent” and “did everything aboard”.

Fans have now launched a petition on Change.org, calling on Braun and Borchetta to back down.

In a bid to reclaim control of her music, Swift previously stated that she planned to re-record her songs from the first six records.