Taylor Swift returns to ‘The Voice’ as season 17’s “mega mentor”

Swift previously took on the role in 2014

Taylor Swift will take on the “mega mentor” role once again in the 17th season of The Voice.

Her return to the reality singing competition was revealed yesterday (September 16) through the show’s coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, who announced the “mega” news in a short promotional video on social media.

“It’s supposed to be a big star,” Shelton tells Legend in the clip. “Yeah, I think the person is one of the most successful people in music,” the ‘All of Me’ singer replies before Swift passes by and casually greets them. Check it out below:

The pop star joins Legend and Shelton alongside the series’ regular coaches Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson in offering advice and preparing the participants for the knockout rounds.

Swift previously served the role of “mega mentor” in season 7 of the show in 2014. “The first season that she came on, she instantly knew what to say, knew what her job was and was great at it,” Shelton told People in a statement. “This season, she brings even more experience to the table. It’s no accident that she’s the biggest star in the world. She’s not only talented, but she’s really smart. So it’s fun to work with.”

Others slated as special mentors in the upcoming season include Normani, Usher, Darius Rucker and Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas. Season 17 of The Voice premieres next Monday (September 23).

In other Swift news, the singer dropped off her highly anticipated seventh album ‘Lover’ last month. In a four-star review of the record, NME said: “The pop mega-force leaves behind the anger that fuelled its predecessor, ‘Reputation’, instead opting for open-hearted love songs.”

