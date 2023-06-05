Taylor Swift reveals Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams as collaborators on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has revealed both Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams make guest appearances on her upcoming release, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

Taking to social media, Swift shared the entire tracklisting of the LP, writing: “I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of ‘Speak Now (my version)’.”

On choosing Fall Out Boy and Paramore‘s frontwoman as collaborators, Swift said: “Since ‘Speak Now’ was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of ‘Speak Now’. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023

The track ‘Electric Touch’ features the pop-punk band whereas Williams guests on ‘Castles Crumbling’. New album tracks that were rumoured to be written but not recorded during the original ‘Speak Now’ era include ‘When Emma Falls in Love’, ‘I Can See You’, ‘Foolish One’ and ‘Timeless’.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is set for release on July 7 via Republic. Pre-orders for the album are available here. Check out the full tracklist below.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ tracklisting:

‘Mine’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Sparks Fly’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Back to December’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Dear John’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Mean’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘The Story of Us’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Never Grow Up’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Enchanted’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Better Than Revenge’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Innocent’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Haunted’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Last Kiss; (Taylor’s Version)

‘Long Live’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Ours’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Superman’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Electric Touch’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) [ft. Fall Out Boy]

‘When Emma Falls in Love’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

‘I Can See You’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

‘Castles Crumbling’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) [ft. Hayley Williams]

‘Foolish One’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

‘Timeless’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

In other news, Marren Morris joined Swift for the live debut of ‘You All Over Me’ at her second ‘Eras’ tour show in Chicago on June 3.

Swift took a moment to address the start of Pride Month against a backdrop of increasing anti-LGBTQ legislation in the United States at her show in Chicago on June 2.

“I’m looking out at tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you,” Swift told the crowd, sat at her piano. “And one of the things that makes me feel prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.

“Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ – there are lyrics like, ‘Can you not step on his gown?’ or ‘Shade never made anybody less gay’. We need those lyrics.”

Also this week, Swift announced the first international dates of the ‘Eras’ tour. She will be performing three shows in Mexico in August before coming to South America in November for two shows in Argentina and three in Brazil.

Sabrina Carpenter will serve as the opener for all of the international dates. Tickets to the Mexico City shows go on sale June 13 at 2pm local time via Ticketmaster. For an opportunity to purchase tickets, fans can register via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform until Wednesday, June 7.