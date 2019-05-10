"So much of my imagination was spent on 'Game of Thrones'"

Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview how Game of Thrones helped to inspire her last album, ‘Reputation.’

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Swift said many of the songs on her last album were influenced by the show, which she began “binge-watching” in 2016.

Swift said: “So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones…I was making ‘Reputation’ and I didn’t talk about it in interviews, so I didn’t reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show.”

Later in the interview, Swift added that Game of Thrones was also an influence the album’s “split” structure, with one half of the album exploring “vengeance” and the other finding “something sacred through the battle cries.”

Swift explained: “These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter….‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is literally Arya Stark’s kill list. ‘King of My Heart’ was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys. It’s even got this post-hook of drums — I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums.”

Swift also revealed that she even wrote songs based on Season 7 immediately before the record was released. “‘I Did Something Bad’ I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger. That and ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ have “Cersei vibes, too. Daenerys as well,” Swift added.

Swift said that she began watching the show in 2016 and whilst she hasn’t spoken about the influence publicly before, she has revealed the influence to the show’s creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, at a party.

Swift revealed: “I was sitting there going, ‘Do I tell them? Is that weird? No one asked for this information.’ [But] one of the first things they said was ‘Our daughters love your music.’ I’m like, ‘This is my in.’”

“My entire outlook on storytelling has been shaped by [Game of Thrones] — the ability to foreshadow stories, to meticulously craft cryptic story lines…So, I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of Game of Thrones have been.”

Swift said she’d also learned a lot about characterisation from the show: “You find yourself identifying with different characters several times an episode…You go from hating someone to loving someone. You see someone as cold, and then you see the reasons behind why they do what they do. I just feel so lucky to exist when Game of Thrones is coming out.”

Meanwhile, Swift recently revealed the title for her next album is hidden in the video for her comeback single, ‘ME!’.

The track, which features Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, was released last week (April 26), after the pop star teased a big announcement with a countdown clock posted on her Instagram story.

During a new interview on the Zach Sang Show, Swift confirmed that fans could find the name of her next album, currently dubbed ‘TS7’, within the Dave Meyers-directed clip. “A few people have gotten it,” she added. “I haven’t told them yet.”