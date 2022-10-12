Taylor Swift reveals ‘Mad Men’ inspiration behind ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift has revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’.

The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21).

After teasing track titles one by one, Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’ and ‘the song ‘Lavender Haze’.

The meaning behind ‘Lavender Haze’ has now been decoded in a new video by Swift, who said that she happened upon the phrase while watching the iconic TV show.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” she said, “and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love.

“Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the same video, Swift discussed how the song reflects on her six-year relationship with actor and Conversations With Friends star Joe Alwyn.

Swift said: “I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures’, because we live in the era of social media. If the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

She added: “We’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Alwyn received co-writing credits on both ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ under the pseudonym William Bowery. It’s not yet known whether he contributed to Swift’s forthcoming ‘Midnights’ album, but regular collaborator Jack Antonoff is confirmed to be back for the LP.