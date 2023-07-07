Taylor Swift rewrites ‘Better Than Revenge’ “actress” lyric on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has re-written a problematic lyric on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

The pop star released the re-recording of her 2010 third album today (July 7) as she continues to recreate her first six records after the controversial sales of her masters in recent years.

It follows on from ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, both of which came out in 2021.

On the track ‘Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)’, the singer has changed a line from the original song that had been interpreted by some as being “anti-feminist” and having a slut-shaming message.

“She’s an actress, whoa/ She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress, whoa,” Swift sings on the 2010 version of the song. However, the updated ‘Better Than Revenge’ lyric goes: “She’s an actress, whoa/ He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

The track is rumoured to have been inspired by Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and his post-Swift girlfriend, actress Camilla Belle. Swift was 20 years old when ‘Speak Now’ was released, and she later addressed the controversial lyric following a negative response from critics.

“I was 18 when I wrote [‘Better Than Revenge’],” she told The Guardian in 2014. “That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realise no one take someone from you if they don’t want to leave.”

Since the arrival of ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version)’, fans have been airing their thoughts on the lyric swap on social media.

“‘Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)’ has the lyrics she wishes she would’ve written all along and I respect the hell out of that,” one person wrote. “She’s repeatedly told us this is her passion project, she’s doing this for herself – as she should! it’s HER project!”

Another said: “I’ve said from the beginning that Taylor doesn’t have to change ‘Better Than Revenge’, but there’s a real possibility that the original makes her uncomfortable and she shouldn’t have to put something out that makes her feel that way.”

Elsewhere, a third fan added: “I respect Taylor’s decision to change the lyrics on ‘Better Than Revenge’ but I love the original more.”

Some people have joked that Swift should release a new ‘(Slut Shaming Version)’ of the song. Others have suggested that keeping the original line would have been a more “authentic” approach.

“Taylor should have kept the original ‘Better Than Revenge’ lyrics,” a Twitter user argued. “When you’re 18 you feel things so strongly, ofc you would be petty and evil about someone you think stole your boyfriend! Own it bb!!”

See those reactions and more in the tweets below.

Swift hasn’t performed ‘Better Than Revenge’ live since 2012, according to Billboard. She could potentially revive the track onstage during the current North American leg of her ‘Eras’ tour, which includes a ‘surprise song’ segment each night.

Earlier this week, Swift added further dates to the UK and Ireland leg of the tour – ruling her out of headlining Glastonbury 2024. Visit here for tickets and more information on the upcoming ‘Eras’ tour gigs.

Taylor Swift released her 10th and latest studio album, ‘Midnights’, last October. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “After a foray into a different sonic world, on Swift’s return to pure pop she still shimmers.”