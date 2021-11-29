Taylor Swift says Billy Joel comparing her to The Beatles “broke my brain”

Taylor Swift has reacted to Billy Joel saying that she is “like that generation’s Beatles“.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Joel was asked about who is favourite “current singers” were, and after praising Adele, he referred to Swift as the Fab Four of her generation.

“She’s productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she’s huge,” Joel added. “You have to give her high marks. She knows music and she knows how to write. She’s like that generation’s Beatles.”

Advertisement

Reacting to the comment in an interview with Extra, Swift said: “That honestly like broke my brain because that doesn’t seem like a real thing that would happen in life.

“I might have hallucinated it, maybe we had the same hallucination, because I don’t really know how to process words like that from someone like him, I’m a huge fan of his.”

She added: “That’s an icon saying that. I don’t know if that really happened, I need to see a video or something to prove it, ’cause woah.”

This month (November 12), Swift released ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, the second album in her ongoing re-recording project after ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, shared earlier this year.

Since its release, Swift’s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ has earned the title for the longest Number One entry on the Billboard Hot 100 to date, breaking a record set by Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ 50 years ago.

Advertisement

The singer’s 2020 album ‘Evermore’ was also nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2022 Grammys this month.

‘Evermore’ is joined in the Album Of The Year category for next year’s Grammys by Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Doja Cat‘s ‘Planet Her’, Justin Bieber‘s ‘Justice’, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga‘s ‘Love For Sale’ and Jon Batiste’s ‘We Are’.