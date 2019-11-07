Taylor Swift reveals “creative contraints” after criticising Scooter Braun for purchasing back catalogue

The issues have been going on for some time

Taylor Swift has claimed “creative constraints” led her to accuse Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of “bullying” earlier this year.

The ‘Lover’ singer attracted headlines in June when she shared an open letter which criticised Big Machine Records boss Borchetta for refusing to allow her the chance to buy the rights to her own music. He instead sold them to Scooter Braun, which Swift described as her “worst case scenario”.

Braun, the longtime manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, acquired the label as part of a staggering $300million (£240million) deal.

Now, Taylor has explained that the public open letter was penned after she experienced ongoing private drama with Borchetta.

“I thought it was important that the fans knew what I was going through, because I knew that it was going to affect every aspect of my life and I wanted them to be the first to know,” she told MusicWeek.

“And, in amongst that group [of fans], I know that there are people that want to make music some day,’ she added.

“It involves every new artist that is reading that and going, ‘Wait, that’s what I’m signing?!’ They don’t have to sign stuff that’s unfair to them.

“If you don’t ask the right questions and you sit in front of the wrong desk in front of the wrong person, they can take everything from you.”

Despite releasing her first six albums on Big Machine, Taylor also says that she experienced ongoing “creative constraints” and ongoing “issues” at the label.

“I always over-delivered thinking that that generosity would be returned to me,” she said.

“I ended up finding that generosity in a new situation with a new label. When someone just looks at you and says ‘Yes, you deserve what you want’ after a decade of more of being told ‘I’m not sure you deserve what you want,’ there’s such a freedom that comes with that.”

In 2018, Taylor was offered the chance to secure the rights to her first six albums if she signed a new six-album deal.

Instead, she opted to sign a new deal with Universal that gave her future rights and ensured that all profits from streaming services are shared equally with artists.

Swift also revealed that she plans to re-record her back catalogue after Braun obtained the rights to the songs.

For his part, Braun has denied “malicious intent” in buying the back catalogue.