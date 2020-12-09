Taylor Swift says her dispute with Scooter Braun felt like a “divorce”

Taylor Swift has opened up on how her dispute with Scooter Braun inspired the meaning behind several songs from her latest album ‘Folklore’.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift confirmed that the songs ‘My Tears Ricochet’ and ‘Mad Woman’ were inspired by her dispute with former Big Machine label boss Scott Borchetta and music industry bigwig Scooter Braun.

“I found myself being very triggered by any stories, movies, or narratives revolving around divorce,” she said, while also acknowledging that she had not personally experienced the end of a marriage.

“I think that happens any time you’ve been in a 15-year relationship and it end in a messy, upsetting way.”

‘My Tears Ricochet’ sees Swift writing from the perspective of a ghost attending her own funeral, while ‘Mad Woman’ focuses on gaslighting, criticising a man who tries to dismiss a woman he describes as being ‘crazy’.

“Then all of a sudden the things that you have been through together, hurt. All of a sudden, the person who was your best friend is now your biggest nemesis, etc. etc. etc,” Swift said.

“I think I wrote some of the first lyrics to that song after watching Marriage Story and hearing about when marriages go wrong and end in such a catastrophic way. So these songs are in some ways imaginary, in some ways not, and in some ways both.”

Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings initially acquired the Big Machine Label Group back in June 2019, giving the company the rights to six of Swift’s albums from her 2006 self-titled debut through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’. The singer signed with Republic Records, who are owned by Universal Music Group, in 2018.

Swift repeatedly voiced her displeasure to Braun’s control over her music in 2019, accusing him of “incessant manipulative bullying” and said that she was “sad and grossed out” when it emerged that Braun controlled her master records.

Braun later claimed that he had “no malicious intent” and “did everything aboard”.

Swift’s masters were sold once more to the private equity company Shamrock Holdings last month, while she is currently re-recording songs from her first six records in a bid to take control over her music once again following the sale of her masters.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Swift said the process had been “a really amazing, fun adventure”.