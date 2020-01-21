Taylor Swift says she limited touring after mum was diagnosed with brain tumour

Taylor Swift has said she took the decision to limit the amount of shows on her ‘Lover’ tour, after her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The US singer’s mother Andrea – who is battling cancer for the second time – was undergoing chemotherapy when doctors discovered she had the tumour.

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” Taylor reveals in new Netflix documentary Miss Americana. “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour.

Advertisement

She continued: “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before.”

“So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

In the documentary, Taylor also opened up about her relationship with her mother, describing her as the “driving force” behind her career.

“Everyone loves their mum; everyone’s got an important mum. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

It comes after Taylor revealed that her ‘Lover’ tour dates will take the form of a festival, instead of a huge global jaunt.

Advertisement

“This is a year where I have to be there for my family,” she revealed. “There’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home.”

The documentary will make its official debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival on January 23 before it is released on Netflix on January 31.

But it almost never saw the light of day after Swift claimed she was being blocked from using her songs for the film because of her licensing dispute with Scooter Braun, and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta after the pair were involved in the controversial sale and purchase of her back catalogue last year.

Meanwhile, Swift is set to be honoured as an LGBTQ champion at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

She will also headline Glastonbury Festival in June.