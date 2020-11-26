Taylor Swift says re-recording old music is “an amazing adventure”

Taylor Swift has spoken about the process of re-recording her old music, calling it “an amazing adventure”.

Last year, Swift confirmed her plans to re-record songs from her first six records in a bid to take control over her music once again after music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, back in June 2019.

The story has hit headlines again this week after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue has changed hands again for the second time within two years.

During an appearance on Good Morning America yesterday (November 25), the singer spoke of the process of re-recording the music, and revealed which song she has had most fun recreating so far.

“I’m having a really good time… it’s a really amazing, fun adventure,” she said. “So far, of the ones I’ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ‘Love Story’ because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I’m a different singer now.

“So it’s been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song.”

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 talks to @GStephanopoulos about her intimate concert film “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” that premiered on @disneyplus: She says during COVID “the only thing that I knew I needed to keep me afloat was music.” https://t.co/DGPWzWTJF4 pic.twitter.com/OA43XfHGiv — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Swift skipped the American Music Awards in order to carry on the re-recording process, as she revealed while virtually accepting an award.

“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it,” Swift told the virtual audience while accepting the Artist of the Year. “So it’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

After news broke of Braun selling the rights to Swift’s music to the private equity company Shamrock Holdings in a $300million (£230m), the singer shared a statement in which she said that the master recordings “were not for sale to me”.

“This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge,” Swift said. “The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.” Swift’s statement claims that Braun will continue to profit from her catalogue “for many years”.

In other Taylor Swift news, this week the singer shared a new Disney+ documentary and performance film about her lockdown album ‘Folklore’, as well as a live album of the recordings from the film.