Taylor Swift says she’s “devastated” by death of fan before concert show in Brazil

Taylor Swift has said she’s “devastated” by the death of a fan before her concert show in Brazil today (November 18).

Swift had taken her ‘Era’s Tour’ to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and is due to perform there again this evening (November 19) and tomorrow (November 20) before moving to Sao Paolo next weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Swift shared the following statement: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She continued: “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.” You can read the statement in full below:

There are no official details available yet about the fan who died although local Brazilian news outlet Fohla de S Paulo named the victim as Ana Clara Benevides, 23. They report that Benevides fainted at the show and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Temperatures in Brazil reached over 100 degrees (38 Celsius) last night and videos later circulated online of Swift pausing her show to make sure fans received water.

“There’s people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back,” she said to the crowd during the ‘Evermore’ segment of her show.

“So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

In one clip the audience can be heard shouting “water, water, water” after temperatures soared inside.

NME has reached out to representatives of Swift and the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos venue in Rio for comment.

The pop star is currently on the Latin American leg of her huge ‘Eras Tour’. Last week (November 10), she was forced to push back her second scheduled date in Argentina by two days due to bad weather.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift wrote in a post on social media to announce the delayed concert.

It was previously reported that some ticketholders had been camping outside the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires since Junein a bid to get a good spot in the audience at the gigs.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow