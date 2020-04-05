Taylor Swift says she’s “trying to figure out how to help others” through the coronavirus pandemic

Taylor Swift has discussed how she’s adapting to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, and how she’s spending most of her time trying to help others.

“I’ve been doing a lot of cooking, a lot of reading, a lot of watching films that I’ve never seen before. But mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others,” Swift told SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

She added: “I’m just constantly in awe of our first responders, emergency workers and our healthcare professionals that are putting themselves in danger every single day.”

“It’s safe to say we are living through unprecedented times right now. I am hoping that all of you are safe and healthy. A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she continued.

“I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones … that is one of the great things about modern technology.”

Swift has already donated $3000 to Holly Turner, a New York-based photographer, who turned to Tumblr to ask for financial support during the coronavirus crisis, and is thought to have done the same for others.

She also sent an undisclosed amount to a Nashville record store in order for the business to pay its employees and add three months’ worth of funds to its group health insurance plan.