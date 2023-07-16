Taylor Swift scores 10th UK Number One album with ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has scored her 10th UK Number One album with ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined.

The album was released last week (July 7) as the latest in Swift’s ambitious re-recording project.

Along with the full re-recorded original album, a host of ‘From The Vault’ tracks were also shared, featuring collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Elsewhere this week’s charts, Wham! picked up a Number Two album with compilation record ‘The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven’, while Gabriels came in at Number Three with ‘Angels & Queens’.

We can see you…at the top of the Official Albums Chart 🏆 Speak Now (Taylor's Version) becomes Taylor Swift's (@taylorswift13) milestone 10th Number 1 album in the UK 💜 Read the full story here: https://t.co/w5TMubYFIk#TaylorSwift #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/CkfyCssXYj — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 14, 2023

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ features six ‘From The Vault’ tracks. ‘Castles Crumbling’ features Swift’s longtime friend Williams while ‘Electric Touch’ features Fall Out Boy.

Swift announced the full track listing of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ last month. She revealed the collaborations on social media, writing: “Since ‘Speak Now’ was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of ‘Speak Now’.”

Along with ‘Castles Crumbling’ and ‘Electric Touch’, the album features four other ‘From The Vault’ songs: ‘Foolish One’, ‘Timeless’, ‘When Emma Falls In Love’ and ‘I Can See You’.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ marks her third rerecorded album, following 2021’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

The pop singer also took the time to rewrite one of her lyrics on this re-recorded LP due to its problematic nature.

On the track ‘Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)’, the singer changed a line from the original song that had been interpreted by some as being “anti-feminist” and having a slut-shaming message.